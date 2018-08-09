Frontier Communications Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (FTR)

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 27,947 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,315% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,157 put options.

Frontier Communications stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. Frontier Communications has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $435.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Frontier Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.20 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications during the first quarter worth $114,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Frontier Communications during the first quarter worth $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 843.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Midas Management Corp acquired a new position in Frontier Communications during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 2,495.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

