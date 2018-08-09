Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,680,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,876 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $61,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TILE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interface by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,617,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 810,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth $5,141,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $3,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Interface by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interface by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 83,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TILE. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Interface opened at $22.75 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Interface had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $283.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.