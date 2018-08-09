Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $50,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 267,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.68.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $843,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,539 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

