Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $55.30 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 323,592 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.81% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $55,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

In other news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,508 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $180,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Wayne Yu acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $56,017.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 24,508 shares of company stock worth $983,780 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KNX opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

