Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $47.01 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,791 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $47,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investments Corp. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 159.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 136,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,968.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “$96.20” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $69.65 and a 12 month high of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.58 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

