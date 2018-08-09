Fresnillo Plc (FRES) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 7th

Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fresnillo opened at GBX 999.60 ($12.94) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 1,174 ($15.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,746 ($22.60).

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRES shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,575 ($20.39) to GBX 1,550 ($20.06) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,620 ($20.97) to GBX 1,330 ($17.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,330 ($17.22) to GBX 1,200 ($15.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($16.83) to GBX 1,250 ($16.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,392.08 ($18.02).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

