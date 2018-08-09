Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Insider Youssef Zakharia Sells 594 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) insider Youssef Zakharia sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $22,233.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Youssef Zakharia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 31st, Youssef Zakharia sold 1,380 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $48,976.20.

NYSE FDP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.13). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 56.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 752,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,048,000 after purchasing an additional 272,054 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $11,109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 358.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $3,542,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $2,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

