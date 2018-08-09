Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRA. Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($109.88) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.69 ($101.96).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde traded up €0.66 ($0.77), reaching €80.06 ($93.09), during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 254,342 shares of the company were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a one year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

