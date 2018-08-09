Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Holdings Cut by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 479.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,772,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,243,000 after acquiring an additional 200,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $241,894. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

