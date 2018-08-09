Franco Nevada (FNV) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.46 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of Franco Nevada traded up $0.17, reaching $72.18, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 443,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of -0.17. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities set a $93.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.