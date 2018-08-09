Franco Nevada (FNV) Given a $93.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been given a $93.00 target price by research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upgraded Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie downgraded Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

NYSE:FNV opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.90 and a beta of -0.17. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $86.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.46 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 128.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 2,358.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

