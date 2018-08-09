FormFactor (FORM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FormFactor earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.8760732325635 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.94. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $60,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $201,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,875 shares in the company, valued at $574,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $367,421. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.