Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FL. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $103,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $158,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 119.0% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker opened at $47.56 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

