Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Position Lifted by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,755 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Foot Locker accounts for about 1.1% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 22.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,364 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,617,000 after buying an additional 308,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 17.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,210,678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,134,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $54,767,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,296 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $46,875,000 after buying an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 78.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,593 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $39,282,000 after buying an additional 377,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker opened at $47.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

