Florin Court Capital LLP Acquires 48,600 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 9.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 704.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,499,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF opened at $171.94 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.20 and a 1 year high of $172.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

