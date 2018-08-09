FLiK Reaches Market Capitalization of $350,096.00 (FLIK)

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. FLiK has a total market cap of $350,096.00 and $187.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLiK has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLiK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015331 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00342912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00193944 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.95 or 0.07794350 BTC.

About FLiK

FLiK’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. The official website for FLiK is www.theflik.io . FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FLiK

FLiK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

