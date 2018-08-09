FlexShopper (FPAY) Issues Earnings Results

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.25.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis (LTO) to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.