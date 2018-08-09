Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million.

Flexion Therapeutics traded down $0.38, hitting $23.09, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 2,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.89.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

