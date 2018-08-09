Five9 (FIVN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVN. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Five9 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Five9 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 traded up $0.50, hitting $43.43, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,015. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Five9 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $335,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gaurav Passi sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $33,726.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 34.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Five9 by 26.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 73,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.