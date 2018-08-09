Fiserv (FISV) versus Pegasystems (PEGA) Critical Contrast

Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Fiserv has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pegasystems pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Fiserv does not pay a dividend. Pegasystems pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fiserv and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 10 4 0 2.29 Pegasystems 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fiserv currently has a consensus price target of $73.81, suggesting a potential downside of 4.86%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $68.40, suggesting a potential upside of 17.73%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Fiserv.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and Pegasystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $5.70 billion 5.52 $1.25 billion $2.56 30.30 Pegasystems $840.58 million 5.43 $32.93 million $0.22 264.09

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Pegasystems. Fiserv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 25.14% 44.25% 11.80% Pegasystems 2.12% 3.62% 2.10%

Summary

Fiserv beats Pegasystems on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, training, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH and treasury management, and case management and resolution to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, and lending products and services; and bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, savings banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, merchants, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate or intelligently guide customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation products, such as industry-specific software applications that include real-time, omni-channel AI; end-to-end robotic automation; journey-centric rapid delivery; software that writes your software; and unified future-proof platform for businesses with robust capabilities to automate industry-specific business processes. In addition, the company offers Pega Cloud that provides production, development, and testing services to accelerate the development and deployment of Pega applications and the Pega Platform, as well as guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

