FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 394,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $37.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded FirstEnergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.93 to $34.30 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

