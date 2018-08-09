First United (FUNC) Posts Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First United had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of First United traded up $0.55, reaching $20.45, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. First United has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $140.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

FUNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised First United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 1,200 shares of First United stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,010.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Fisher II acquired 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.65 per share, with a total value of $74,970.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,394 shares of company stock valued at $79,248. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

