First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Media stories about First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 45.4957741988195 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FCT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 73,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,703. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

Get First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior floating rate loan interests (Senior Loans).

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.