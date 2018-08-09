First Trust Advisors LP Has $49.29 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,455 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $49,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health opened at $48.96 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $35.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.