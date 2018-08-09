First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,148 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.42% of J M Smucker worth $51,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 290.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,426,000 after buying an additional 716,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,968,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,150,000 after buying an additional 680,394 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 246.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 787,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,664,000 after buying an additional 560,502 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at $58,578,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in J M Smucker by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,897,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,354,000 after buying an additional 540,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker opened at $111.91 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $96.13 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jill R. Penrose sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $55,047.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,766.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total transaction of $1,098,973.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,342 shares of company stock worth $2,187,461. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

