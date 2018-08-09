First Trust Advisors LP Buys 144,058 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of OGE Energy worth $47,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

OGE Energy opened at $36.31 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

