First Manhattan Co. Takes Position in Mogo Finance Technology Inc (MOGO)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.42% of Mogo Finance Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo Finance Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

In other Mogo Finance Technology news, insider Michael A. Wekerle bought 223,300 shares of Mogo Finance Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$859,705.00. Also, Director Gregory Dean Feller bought 10,000 shares of Mogo Finance Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,200.00. Insiders have purchased 661,125 shares of company stock worth $2,552,010 in the last three months.

Shares of TSE:MOGO opened at C$4.49 on Thursday. Mogo Finance Technology Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.59.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution.

