First Manhattan Co. Sells 94,641 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,350,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 94,641 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.1% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Oracle worth $191,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,280,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $296,945,000 after buying an additional 175,540 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $173,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,715,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle opened at $48.39 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

