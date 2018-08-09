First Manhattan Co. Has $156,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

QUALCOMM opened at $65.16 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

