First Bancorp (FNLC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of First Bancorp traded down $0.33, reaching $29.68, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.78. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $32.33.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 27.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

In other news, EVP Susan A. Norton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $90,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Parady sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

