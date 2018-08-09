Finish Line Inc (FINL) Stake Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106,893 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Finish Line were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FINL. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finish Line in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finish Line in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finish Line in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Finish Line in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Finish Line in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FINL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Finish Line in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Finish Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Finish Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Finish Line opened at $13.51 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Finish Line Inc has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in the United States. The company offers athletic shoes, as well as an assortment of apparel and accessories of Nike, Brand Jordan, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and other brands.

