FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,035 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $195,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $172.05 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $172.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.