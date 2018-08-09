FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.9% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 38,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 73,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 170,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 76,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.8% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher opened at $101.95 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

In other Danaher news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $1,512,701.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,312.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.32 per share, for a total transaction of $110,505.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,827,953 shares in the company, valued at $187,036,150.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,147. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

