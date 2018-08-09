Financial Review: MAN Grp PLC/ADR (MNGPY) & Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO)

MAN Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: MNGPY) and Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

MAN Grp PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. MAN Grp PLC/ADR pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares MAN Grp PLC/ADR and Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN Grp PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 3.36 $255.00 million $0.20 11.10 Apollo Global Management LLC Class A $2.61 billion 2.76 $629.10 million $3.57 10.01

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has higher revenue and earnings than MAN Grp PLC/ADR. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAN Grp PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MAN Grp PLC/ADR and Apollo Global Management LLC Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN Grp PLC/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Apollo Global Management LLC Class A 0 2 7 0 2.78

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Global Management LLC Class A is more favorable than MAN Grp PLC/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MAN Grp PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MAN Grp PLC/ADR and Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN Grp PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Apollo Global Management LLC Class A 19.59% 47.35% 16.65%

Summary

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A beats MAN Grp PLC/ADR on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAN Grp PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A Company Profile

Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative investment manager, which provides private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate. The company raises, invests and manages funds on pension and endowment funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. It operates through three business segments: Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate. The Private Equity segment invests in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities, and distressed debt instruments. The Credit segment primarily invests in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure. The Real estate segment invests in legacy commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial first mortgage loans, mezzanine investments, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded by Marc Jeffrey Rowan and Joshua J. Harris in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

