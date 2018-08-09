Financial Review: Donegal Group Inc. Class A (DGICA) and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock (TKOMY)

Donegal Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: DGICA) and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Donegal Group Inc. Class A alerts:

31.0% of Donegal Group Inc. Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Donegal Group Inc. Class A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Donegal Group Inc. Class A and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group Inc. Class A 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Donegal Group Inc. Class A currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.64%. Given Donegal Group Inc. Class A’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Donegal Group Inc. Class A is more favorable than Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donegal Group Inc. Class A and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. Class A $739.03 million 0.55 $7.11 million $0.30 47.57 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock $49.83 billion 0.72 $2.56 billion $3.63 13.17

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group Inc. Class A. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group Inc. Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group Inc. Class A and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. Class A -1.92% -2.33% -0.59% Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock 5.29% 7.86% 1.29%

Dividends

Donegal Group Inc. Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Donegal Group Inc. Class A pays out 190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group Inc. Class A has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Donegal Group Inc. Class A is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Donegal Group Inc. Class A has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock beats Donegal Group Inc. Class A on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group Inc. Class A

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Donegal Group Inc., through its interest in Donegal Financial Services Corporation, operates a savings bank. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

About Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.