Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 1,225 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 278.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF opened at $62.74 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $69.19.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.