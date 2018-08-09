Financial Institutions (FISI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FISI. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $38.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 900 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $29,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David G. Case sold 800 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $140,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 479,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

