Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 56,178 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 136.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $116,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 149.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $150,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group opened at $24.37 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.2237 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOD. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

