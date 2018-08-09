Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $9.18 Million in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stock

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,135,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,552,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $1,954,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Broadcom to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.77.

AVGO stock opened at $220.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $4,041,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

