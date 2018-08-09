Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 11,458 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 43.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,226,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,806,000 after purchasing an additional 487,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,579,000 after purchasing an additional 623,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,610,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 394,860 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,888,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage opened at $59.40 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

