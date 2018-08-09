Financial Contrast: On Deck Capital (ONDK) and Blackhawk Network (HAWK)

On Deck Capital (NYSE: ONDK) and Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

This table compares On Deck Capital and Blackhawk Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital -0.69% 1.03% 0.26% Blackhawk Network -7.01% -21.14% -5.06%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for On Deck Capital and Blackhawk Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital 1 6 0 0 1.86 Blackhawk Network 0 13 1 0 2.07

On Deck Capital presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.96%. Blackhawk Network has a consensus price target of $46.03, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Blackhawk Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackhawk Network is more favorable than On Deck Capital.

Volatility and Risk

On Deck Capital has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Network has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Blackhawk Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Blackhawk Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares On Deck Capital and Blackhawk Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital $350.95 million 1.89 -$11.53 million ($0.16) -55.94 Blackhawk Network $2.23 billion 1.16 -$155.76 million ($2.77) -16.30

On Deck Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackhawk Network. On Deck Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackhawk Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

On Deck Capital beats Blackhawk Network on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Blackhawk Network Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. provides a range of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit cards in physical and electronic forms; and related prepaid products and payment services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The company distributes closed loop gift cards in the areas of digital media and e-commerce, dining, electronics, entertainment, fashion, transportation, home improvement, and travel; non-reloadable open loop gift cards; and prepaid wireless or cellular cards that are used to load airtime onto the prepaid handsets, as well as sells handsets. It also offers general purpose reloadable (GPR) cards; and Reloadit, a GPR reload network product that allows consumers to reload funds onto their previously purchased third-party GPR cards. In addition, the company provides incentives solutions comprising solutions, which allow businesses to manage consumer incentive programs, including in-store, online, or mail-in rebate processing; a hosted software platform for managing sales person and sales channel incentive programs; bulk prepaid card ordering systems and Websites to allow business and incentive program clients to use prepaid cards as part of their incentive and reward programs; direct-to-participant fulfillment services for prepaid cards, checks, and merchandise; and employee engagement programs. Further, it offers Cardpool that provides an online marketplace and various retail locations to sell unused gift cards; digital services for online and mobile applications; and card production and processing services to its prepaid gift and telecom content providers. The company distributes its products through grocery, convenience, specialty, and online retailers. Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.