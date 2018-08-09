Financial Contrast: Gleacher & Company Inc (GLCH) and Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF)

Gleacher & Company Inc (OTCMKTS: GLCH) and Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gleacher & Company Inc and Wisdom Tree Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gleacher & Company Inc 0 0 0 0 N/A Wisdom Tree Investments 3 3 3 0 2.00

Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus target price of $10.89, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Wisdom Tree Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wisdom Tree Investments is more favorable than Gleacher & Company Inc.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gleacher & Company Inc and Wisdom Tree Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gleacher & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wisdom Tree Investments $237.40 million 5.24 $27.19 million $0.24 33.88

Wisdom Tree Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Gleacher & Company Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Gleacher & Company Inc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gleacher & Company Inc has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wisdom Tree Investments has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wisdom Tree Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gleacher & Company Inc does not pay a dividend. Wisdom Tree Investments pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Gleacher & Company Inc and Wisdom Tree Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gleacher & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A Wisdom Tree Investments 13.54% 16.31% 9.43%

Summary

Wisdom Tree Investments beats Gleacher & Company Inc on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gleacher & Company Inc Company Profile

Gleacher & Company, Inc. went out of business. The firm provides strategic and financial advisory services to corporate and institutional clients. It operates through Investment Banking, MBS & Rates, and Credit Products segments. It also invests and manages a fund that holds investments in privately held companies; and offers residential mortgage lending. Gleacher & Company, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

