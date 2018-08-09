Financial Architects Inc Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 262.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total value of $135,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,366 shares of company stock worth $61,161,837 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $318.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $321.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.