Financial Architects Inc Buys Shares of 1,682 Tucows Inc. (TCX)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the first quarter worth $258,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the second quarter worth $431,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 8.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 7.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.23). Tucows had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $95.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $622,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,181.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $434,289.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,200. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.