Financial Analysis: Leidos (LDOS) and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI)

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Leidos has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Leidos pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Leidos pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leidos and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $10.17 billion 1.05 $366.00 million $3.72 19.07 CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock $4.35 billion 1.03 $163.67 million $6.53 27.86

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock. Leidos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leidos and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 2 6 0 2.75 CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock 0 4 9 1 2.79

Leidos currently has a consensus target price of $73.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.15%. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a consensus target price of $165.45, suggesting a potential downside of 9.07%. Given Leidos’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 4.42% 18.05% 6.87% CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock 6.62% 10.20% 4.92%

Summary

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock beats Leidos on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces a image using a low radiation dose; IT solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

