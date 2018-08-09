Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of FRGI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.75. 165,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,153. The firm has a market cap of $791.68 million, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.54. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,611,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,649,000 after buying an additional 124,428 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $20,685,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 377,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

