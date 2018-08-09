Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,028 Shares of Chemed Co. (CHE)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.17, for a total transaction of $3,261,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,740.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.76, for a total value of $80,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,890 shares of company stock worth $10,009,593. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHE stock opened at $316.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $186.09 and a one year high of $335.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.28 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.