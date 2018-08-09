Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 59,275 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.21% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,770,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $134.46 on Thursday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.22.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,516.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $235.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

