Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.32% of Euronet Worldwide worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,971,000 after buying an additional 240,387 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $4,992,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,331,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $101.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, MED assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

