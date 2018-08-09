Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 95,365 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1,504.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,365 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,213,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $486,992,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $383,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,926,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $292,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,136,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $245,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,084,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $284,369,000 after purchasing an additional 189,423 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $73.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 64,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,492,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,377,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,947 shares of company stock worth $8,482,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

